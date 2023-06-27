First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Plans Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 31,738 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $203.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,000.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

