First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FAD traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $88.65 and a 1-year high of $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

