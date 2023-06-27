First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Announces $0.19 Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FTQI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTQI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

