First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 16,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $397,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.