First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FTXR)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

