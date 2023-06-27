First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.16 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.1604 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RFDI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.53. 2,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $59.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

