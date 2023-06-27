First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3476 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 14,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
