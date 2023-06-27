First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3476 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 14,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.