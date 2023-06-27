First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2077 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 223,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.