Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,754 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

FI stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

