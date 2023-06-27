Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.39

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.39 and last traded at $122.23, with a volume of 928875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

