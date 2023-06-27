FlatQube Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $989.04 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $989.04 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.66536669 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $599.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

