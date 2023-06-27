Flower City Capital Has $2.39 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Flower City Capital lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,746. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

