Flower City Capital Sells 7,117 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Flower City Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. 354,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

