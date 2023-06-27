Forterra (LON:FORT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $152.40

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 152.40 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 165.12 ($2.10), with a volume of 2101129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.40 ($1.99).

Several research firms recently commented on FORT. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of £351.37 million, a PE ratio of 579.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.81.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

