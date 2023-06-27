Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.68

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.68 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 521340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

