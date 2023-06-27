Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRU remained flat at C$13.23 during trading on Tuesday. 27,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.66 and a 1 year high of C$17.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.83.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

