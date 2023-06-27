FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. 172,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

