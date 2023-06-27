FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 1,517 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

