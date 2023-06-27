FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Shares of 528 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $2,846,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.53.

Shares of KLAC traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,112. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $482.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

