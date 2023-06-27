FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.71. The stock had a trading volume of 200,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

