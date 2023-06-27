FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $255.30. 103,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

