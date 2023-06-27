FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 82,279 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,279 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 2.0% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 349,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

