Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 17th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. 717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.77.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

