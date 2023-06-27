Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 17th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. 717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.77.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Fulton Financial from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.