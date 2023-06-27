Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires Shares of 600 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $538.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.69, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.74 and a 200 day moving average of $456.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

