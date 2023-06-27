Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 2,248 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

