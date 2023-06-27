Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDN stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

