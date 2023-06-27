Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 6.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $241.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $764.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day moving average is $179.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

