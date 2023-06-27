Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

