Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

