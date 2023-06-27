Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $326,000 in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ONEY opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $741.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $102.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

