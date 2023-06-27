Galxe (GAL) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.56 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Galxe has a total market cap of $96.93 million and $8.56 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00004225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Get Galxe alerts:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,682,666 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

