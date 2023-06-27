Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,579 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

