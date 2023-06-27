Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIG stock opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

