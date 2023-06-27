Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 118,260 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,260 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 3.11% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

