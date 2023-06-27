Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,111 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

