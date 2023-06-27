Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 310.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,537 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

