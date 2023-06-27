Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $415.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The stock has a market cap of $184.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

