Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.43, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.