Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 5.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $35,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,436,000 after acquiring an additional 979,853 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 410,806 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 196,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

