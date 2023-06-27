Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 888 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.