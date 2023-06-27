Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $131.01

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.01, but opened at $136.23. Generac shares last traded at $138.52, with a volume of 383,770 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 25.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 22.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 345,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.