General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,749,516. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

