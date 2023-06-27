Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gentherm by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gentherm by 1,762.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 381,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $2,450,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.