Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GBNXF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GBNXF opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

