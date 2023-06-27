Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.54.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.74. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.49 and a 1 year high of C$26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.7280335 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

