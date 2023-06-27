GICTrade Self Reported Market Cap Hits $93.86 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $93.86 million and $11,439.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9438442 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,154.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

