GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,408 shares during the period. GitLab makes up about 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,274 shares of company stock worth $2,495,400. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.12.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.