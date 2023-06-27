Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

