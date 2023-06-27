Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 3.6%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. 2,735,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,755,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
