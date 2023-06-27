Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 3.6%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. 2,735,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,755,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Fields Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after buying an additional 7,500,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,253,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,307,000 after buying an additional 184,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after buying an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,780,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,990,000 after buying an additional 470,417 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.