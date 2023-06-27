good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target Cut to C$0.20

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on good natured Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Price Performance

Shares of CVE GDNP opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.